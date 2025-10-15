UAE-based developer Calgary Properties has teamed up with Flora Realty and its exclusive sales and marketing partner Octa Properties for the official launch of Flora Shore Beachside Residences, a 14-storey residential development nestled in the heart of the Dubai Islands.

Set for handover in Q3 2027, Flora Shore introduces a curated collection of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom residences inspired by coastal living, said the UAE developer.

The tower is strategically positioned just minutes from Dubai Islands’ glamorous yacht marina, pristine beaches, and vibrant retail and leisure destinations.

It will offer an elite lifestyle with a blend of architectural elegance, premium amenities, and panoramic sea views, it stated.

"We envisioned Flora Shore as more than just a residence, it’s a luxury lifestyle statement," said Azmal Jaleel, Managing Director of Calgary Properties, at the signing ceremony held at the OCTA Sales Centre.

"From its exquisite island location to its world-class amenities, every element has been thoughtfully designed to offer residents a seamless blend of tranquillity, connectivity, and elevated living. As part of Calgary Properties’ vision of Living Aspiration, Flora Shore represents the next chapter in refined island luxury," he stated.

Noordheen Babu, the Managing Director of Flora Realty, said: "We are proud to partner with Calgary Properties on the Flora Shore Beachside Residences, a project that reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape."

"Following the successful launch of Flora Isle on the Dubai Islands, which was met with overwhelming market response, Flora Realty continues to bring its deep expertise and visionary approach to waterfront living. Flora Shore is a lifestyle destination that embodies the spirit of coastal elegance and community-driven design," he noted.

Fawaz Sous, CEO of Octa Properties, said: "There is something truly special about watching a unique concept come to life, and we are excited to see how Flora Shore makes waves in Dubai’s real estate market."

"Residences with easy access to the beach are becoming increasingly rare, and we are sure this hidden gem will resonate with buyers seeking comfort and sophistication," he stated.

"Residents will enjoy a resort-style experience with amenities that include indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga retreat area, outdoor cinema, co-working spaces, a kids club and kids pool, and multiple lounge zones for relaxation and social connection," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

