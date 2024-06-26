London: British investors have expressed keen interest in investing in the renewable energy sector and sustainable infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 focus on leveraging renewable and green energy for major environmental and sustainability projects, at the British-Saudi Sustainable Infrastructure Summit held here yesterday.



The event was organized by the Saudi-British Business Council of the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the City of London Corporation. Taking part were representatives of the Ministry of Investment and over 250 policymakers, industry leaders, senior executives, and public and private sectors representatives from the two countries.



The summit highlighted the investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s five largest projects: NEOM, Qiddiya, the Red Sea Project, Roshen, and Diriyah. It also emphasized the importance of developing sustainable infrastructure projects, financing strategies, and the future of green technologies.



This Saudi-British initiative comes amid growing economic ties between the two countries, with trade volume reaching approximately SR25.7 billion, reflecting a 13.8% growth. Britain ranks 25th among the Kingdom’s export partners and 10th in terms of imports.