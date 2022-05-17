Bilateral trade between Germany and Bahrain increased by a third during the pandemic. Total trade in 2020 reached €624.6 million compared to €476.1m the year before.

Bahrain’s imports from Germany in 2020 rose by a third to the value of €499.7m, while Bahraini exports to Germany reached €124.9m.

“Even without a trade agreement between the EU and the GCC, the EU is Bahrain’s second most important trade partner and, among the EU member states, Germany is Bahrain’s most important trade partner,” highlighted German Ambassador Kai Boeckmann.

“It is almost surprising that despite Covid-19, our bilateral trade is on the rise and this goes in both directions.

“Bahraini exports to Germany and import from Germany both have risen by about a third, and this shows that the industry on both sides is making good use of the opportunities.”

Imports strongly feature cars, aircraft, technology and hi-tech medical equipment, while among the exports are aluminium and ceramics. Bahrain is home to approximately 500 German citizens who, according to Mr Boeckmann, are the ‘best ambassadors’ to represent his country’s rich and varied communities.

“Whenever there are concerns and needs, our doors are open to address them and we appreciate the work of the existing networks such as the German Business Roundtable, the German Stammtisch or the WhatsApp group of the ‘German Ladies in Bahrain’,” he added.

“We have very much appreciated the help and support of the German community for events such as the International Embassies Bazaar of the Mother and Children Welfare Society.

“On two occasions, for the Advent season last year and in spring 2019, we opened the Residence Garden to the whole German community.

“In 2019, for the first time, we extended an open invitation to all members of the German community residing in Bahrain to attend our National Day celebrations. Unfortunately,

Covid-19 has prevented more such events, but we are very optimistic that we will have more of them in the near future. There is a strong desire to expand economic co-operation, and the GCC is an important and dependable political partner.”

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).