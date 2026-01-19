Muscat – Bank Muscat, the largest financial institution in Oman, posted a net profit of RO255.54mn for the year ended December 31, 2025, up from RO225.58mn in 2024, marking an increase of 13.3%.

According to the bank’s preliminary unaudited financial results for 2025, net interest income from conventional banking and net income from Islamic financing stood at RO413.01mn, compared with RO397.70mn in the previous year, an increase of 3.8%.

Bank Muscat’s non-interest income rose to RO174.18mn in 2025, from RO145mn in 2024, an increase of 20.1%, driven by higher business volumes and investment income.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 amounted to RO222.88mn, up from RO209.26mn in 2024, representing a rise of 6.5%.

The bank reported net impairment losses on financial assets of RO60.97mn for 2025, down from RO64.41mn in 2024.

Net loans and advances, including Islamic financing receivables, increased by 4.8% to RO10.731bn as of December 31, 2025, from RO10.237bn a year earlier.

Customer deposits, including Islamic deposits, grew by 6.7% to RO10.430bn, compared with RO9.777bn as at December 31, 2024.

Bank Muscat said its full financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, along with the complete set of unaudited financial statements, would be released following the approval of the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled later in January 2026.

