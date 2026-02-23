Bahrain - Deputy King His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa yesterday visited the majlises of the Kanoo, Al Jishi and Al Khuzai families, Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh and the late Yousuf Khalil Almoayyed.

HRH the Deputy King outlined that the ambitions of His Majesty King Hamad continue to guide the kingdom’s comprehensive development, driving national priorities and long-term strategic progress.

HRH Prince Salman highlighted that, through the collective dedication of all members of Team Bahrain, the kingdom’s national economy has grown to more than five times since 2000.

HRH the Deputy King emphasised that the launch of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 in 2008 was a transformative milestone in accelerating economic growth and diversification, with the contribution of non-oil sectors to GDP above 84 per cent.

HRH the Deputy King noted that, in line with the directives of His Majesty, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030’s objectives remain firmly focused on advancing the wellbeing of the kingdom’s citizens. He emphasised that this approach reflects the King’s firm belief that delivering on citizens’ aspirations is central to Bahrain’s development, and that investing in the kingdom’s people is the foundation for sustainable progress and long-term prosperity.

HRH Prince Salman expressed his pride in and appreciation towards Bahraini citizens, commending their unwavering efforts, creativity and dedication across various sectors. HRH the Deputy King commented that national talents have consistently delivered with excellence and distinction across all fields, playing an important role in the kingdom’s ongoing advancement.

HRH Prince Salman also exchanged Ramadan greetings with the hosts and attendees of the majlises, underscoring that the holy month of Ramadan represents a valuable opportunity to further strengthen the principles of unity, solidarity and social cohesion.

He reiterated the vital role that Ramadan majlises play in preserving Bahrain’s deep-rooted traditions through engagement and in reinforcing national unity.

For their part, the heads of the majlises expressed their sincere gratitude for HRH Prince Salman’s continued commitment to engaging with Bahraini society and conveyed their wishes for the kingdom’s ongoing progress and prosperity.

Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, along with several senior officials, also attended.

