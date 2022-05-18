The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 62% reaching BD478 million ($1.26 billion) during April 2022, compared to BD295 million for the same month of the previous year, said the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in its foreign trade report for the month.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 83% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 17%.

The US ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD110 million from Bahrain. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia was second with BD84 million and the UAE third with BD43 million.

Unwrought aluminium alloys as the top products exported during April 2022 with BD163 million, Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates was second with a value of BD79 million and third Unwrought aluminium not alloyed with BD53 million.

The total value of re-exports decreased by 3% reaching BD51 million during April 2022, compared to BD53 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 84% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 16%. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first with BD13 million, The United Arab Emirates second with BD9 million, and Hong Kong third with BD6 million.

Parts of aircraft engines the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD6 million, came in second place private cars with BD4 million, and wrist watches control came third with BD3 million.

The value of imports increased by 10%, reaching BD505 million during April 2022 compared to BD457 million for the same month the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 67% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 33%.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD79 million, Australia was second with BD43.9 million, and the UAE was third with BD43.5 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD68 million, while other aluminium oxide was second with BD38 million, and four-wheel drive cars third with BD18 million.

The trade balance, the difference between exports and imports, recorded a surplus totalling (BD24 million), during April of 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year a deficit totalling (BD109 million) an improvement of the trade balance by 122%, which is reflected positively in the value of the trade balance.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).