Mega infrastructure projects worth millions of dinars are being planned in the Southern Governorate.New roads, sewage and rain drainage systems as well as street lights and signs – which are set to be completed by 2026 – are divided among areas such as Isa Town, Zallaq, Khalifa Town and Riffa.

Works Ministry officials, led by roads projects and maintenance management director Hamad Bado and sanitary operations and maintenance director Abdulnabi Al Kufi, presented the plans during the Southern Municipal Council’s meeting yesterday.

The projects will be funded either by municipal revenues, the ministry’s budget or directly from government coffers through the Finance and National Economy Ministry.

“A massive project to connect Hunainiyah Avenue with Al Moaskar Highway is set for completion in September 2025, with 15 per cent of set tasks already completed,” said Mr Bado.“Also, we are working on the new 3.5km Southern Boulevard Avenue in Khalifa Town which will have three lanes in each direction,” he added.“We have completed 93.14pc of the roadwork developments in the Educational Area in Isa Town, which will see road expansions, the installation of rain drainage and pump, and new car parking spaces.

“Also, work to develop artery routes in Isa Town with Damascus Avenue is 95pc complete and Road 921 is 99pc finished.”

He added that 80pc of roadwork expansions on the bustling Bukawara Avenue in Riffa has been completed.Meanwhile, Mr Al Kufi said 14 locations in the governorate were the most affected by rainfall .“Water pools on the roads of Shaikh Salman Highway in several areas, Wali Al Ahd Highway near the BDF Hospital and King Hamad Highway, amongst other locations,” he added.

“Out of 127 projects earmarked across the nation, 29 projects have been lined up to address the rainwater drainage problem in the governorate.“Five projects are underway, five are in the contract or tendering process, and rainwater drainage for Hawar Highway is in the design stage within the first phase.“In the second phase, four projects are being designed and 14 are under study.”

Nine rainwater channels have been planned for the governorate; three are underway, two are in the administrative process and four in the mapping stage.

“We are also working to connect new sewage networks in the Educational Area with the work expected to finish by next month,” said Mr Al Kufi.“Besides, new sewage networks in Riffa/Hejayat are expected to be completed by December.“A massive sewage plant is also in the pipeline for Khalifa Town.”

Council members were also informed about maintenance and cleaning of rainwater drainage networks.Council chairman Abdulla Abdullatif called for increased attention to infrastructure projects, emphasising the need to ensure they are completed on schedule.

He highlighted the importance of timely execution to meet community needs and support urban and economic development.Mr Abdullatif urged authorities and contractors to prioritise efficiency and quality to avoid delays that could impact public services and development.

