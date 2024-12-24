Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has announced a strategic partnership with Comvision (India) Private Limited, a leading provider of e-governance and intelligent transportation solutions.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Harayana, the Indian group brings over three decades of experience to this partnership with Alba.

It has expertise in implementing the latest toll management and eToll systems as well as parking and advanced traffic management systems. It is also a specialist in smart-city implementation and depot management solutions.

According to Alba, this collaboration aims to enhance its inventory management and tracking systems through the implementation of Comvision's cutting-edge technology.

A supply and services agreement has been signed by Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali and Comvision’s MD and CEO Harjinder Kaur Talwar under which Comvision will develop an innovative RFID-based inventory management system tailored to Alba’s specific needs.

This system will provide real-time visibility and tracking of inventory across all shipping yards including different sites in Bahrain, optimising operations and reducing costs.

Moreover, Alba and Comvision have entered into a joint development and marketing agreement to further enhance the inventory management solution.

The jointly developed product labelled ‘Albavision’ will be marketed and licensed by Comvision, with Alba receiving a share of the revenue from these sales, it stated.

The signing ceremony was attended by Alba’s Executive Management Team and Comvision’s Project Manager, Kabir Talwar, and Founder & CEO of the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society, Ahlam Janahi.

On the strategic deal, Al Baqali said: "As we continue to drive digital transformation, we are excited to partner with Comvision to implement a state-of-the-art inventory management system. This solution will not only streamline our operations but also provide valuable insights to optimise our supply chain."

"We also look forward to collaborating with Comvision to develop ‘Albavision’, the first of its kind tracking software, and offer innovative solutions to our customers," he stated.

Lauding the partnership, Harjinder Kaur said that Albavision will be an innovative inventory tracking solution.

"Through its unique R&D capabilities, Comvision will develop a first-of-its-kind inventory tracking software, facilitating process automation and enabling real-time visibility and monitoring of inventory movement across various stages of production," she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).