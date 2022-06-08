Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) is keen to enhance the role of the association and the banks in the initiatives launched by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the government to strengthen Bahrain’s financial and economic position, said Adnan Ahmed Yousef, Chairman of BAB Board of Directors.

He was speaking following a meeting of BAB Board of Directors at BENEFIT headquarters.

The board discussed several important topics, including strengthening the role of banks in implementing the initiatives for developing the financial services sector and the economic recovery plan, in addition to the upcoming events and activities of the association.

Yousef said the meeting took the initiative to develop its business plans for the coming period in line with its role in developing the financial services sector strategy launched by the Central Bank of Bahrain at the end of last year.

Dr Waheed Al Qassim, CEO of the BAB, said: "We appreciate the great support provided by the board of directors to all the programmes and initiatives of the association. The association plans to launch several initiatives and projects during the coming period, in addition to continuing coordination with the Central Bank of Bahrain on the implementation of the financial services sector strategy.”

BAB intends to organise a major economic conference in Bahrain this year in cooperation with the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It also plans to launch the Cyber Security Club to be a national platform for awareness and education on this important topic.

