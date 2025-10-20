UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the launch of its latest premium residential development - Azizi Leily - in the vibrant and strategically located Al Jaddaf area of Dubai.

The project harmoniously blends Dubai’s heritage and modernity, offering residents a serene lifestyle along the Dubai Creek with direct access to the city’s major business, leisure, and retail destinations, said the UAE developer in a statement.

Azizi Leily features premium freehold studios, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments, and opulent penthouses, all designed to embody elegance and comfort.

With panoramic views of the Dubai Creek and the city’s skyline, the residences redefine contemporary urban living. It offers a world-class array of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, sauna and steam rooms, adults’ and kids’ swimming pools, indoor and outdoor play areas, a cinema, rooftop garden, multipurpose hall, and accessible facilities for residents with disabilities.

On the new project, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said it is a true reflection of Dubai’s spirit, where timeless roots meet modern horizons.

"With its prime location in Al Jaddaf, panoramic creek views, and superior connectivity, this development reinforces our commitment to designing spaces that enhance lifestyles while offering enduring value to our investors and end users," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

