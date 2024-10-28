DOHA: Ashghal has welcomed students from Oryx Universal College in collaboration with Liverpool John Moores University to the North Doha wastewater treatment plant, the first in Qatar to use sustainable systems to reduce odours and emissions, protecting the environment and public health.

Over two days, Eng Hassan Al-Ansari from Drainage Networks Operations led students on an educational tour of the wastewater treatment plant, teaching them about the process and importance of wastewater treatment, recycling, and safe sewage disposal to maintain ecological balance.

Students expressed admiration for the efficiency of Qatar’s sustainable water solutions, as Ashghal’s 21 treatment plants produced over 1 billion m³ of treated water in the last 4 years, 73% of which was used for irrigation of green spaces, animal feed farms, & district cooling.

