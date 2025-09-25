Doha, Qatar - The Ministry of Municipality has announced remarkable progress in its waste segregation at source programme, with Doha recording segregation rates exceeding 85%.

The initiative, which falls under the national recycling strategy, aims to reduce environmental impact, enhance sustainability, and support Qatar’s circular economy.

Director of General Cleanliness Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Muqbil Mazhour Al-Shammari, highlighted the achievements and challenges of the programme.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he emphasised that the programme is aligned with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and contributes directly to environmental sustainability by reducing reliance on raw materials, cutting waste management costs, and encouraging industries to utilise recycled resources. “We measured the segregation rate and found it to be very high, exceeding 85%,” he said.

“This initiative ensures a cleaner environment for future generations and places Qatar among the leading countries globally in applying sustainability standards.

“While the government has provided the infrastructure and resources, the real success depends on households. Families must ensure that domestic workers and household members understand how to use the bins correctly. This partnership between the Ministry and the public is essential to maintaining Doha’s cleanliness and advancing Qatar’s environmental goals,” Al-Shammari stressed.

He explained that the “two-bin system” — a grey container for food waste and a blue one for recyclable materials such as plastic, glass, and aluminum — has now been fully implemented across the administrative boundaries of Doha. More than 10,858 recycling containers of various sizes have been distributed, and approximately 2,183 tonnes of waste have already been collected for recycling.

The waste segregation at source programme was first launched in 2019 as a pilot project. The trial phase successfully introduced recycling practices in schools, healthcare centres, banks, and public parks.

The programme gained further momentum during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where waste segregation was integrated into the tournament’s sustainability operations, earning international recognition.

The full rollout to households began in October 2023 and continued through June 2025. To ensure its success, the Ministry has invested in public awareness campaigns, outreach programmes, and training sessions targeting households and domestic workers, who play a vital role in daily waste disposal. Educational materials, awareness lectures, and even barcoded recycling bins with QR codes provide residents with instructions on proper waste segregation.

Al-Shammari noted that schools have been among the most engaged partners. As part of World Cleanup Day, more than 22 schools and around 500 students visited the Ministry’s awareness booth at Doha Festival City, alongside 1,500 members of the general public. “Schools are not only cooperating but have even integrated waste segregation concepts into their curricula,” he added, praising the Ministry of Education’s efforts.

The Ministry of Municipality continues to expand its awareness campaigns through partnerships with mosques, social media platforms, and community events, underlining the religious and social importance of cleanliness. Sermons and community programmes reinforce the message that “cleanliness is part of faith,” encouraging both citizens and residents to actively participate.

The waste segregation at source programme is now considered one of the Ministry’s flagship achievements, contributing not only to environmental preservation but also to the broader national strategy for sustainable development and economic diversification.

