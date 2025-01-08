Arctech, a leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, has announced that it has signed a 1.5GW order of its 1P single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II with PowerChina for a solar project in Al Ajban, UAE, thus marking a great start for the company in the Middle East market in 2025.

As a key initiative under "UAE Energy Strategy 2050", which aims to provide the country with zero-emission clean energy, this 1.5GW Al Ajban Solar PV plant will become one of the largest single-site solar plants worldwide once completed, said the company in a statement.

Upon completion, this plant is projected to generate green electricity capable of fulfilling the electricity demands of approximately 160,000 households.

It is expected to reduce Abu Dhabi's annual carbon emissions by 2.4 million tonnes each year, thereby significantly advancing green development and facilitating energy transition in the Middle East.

Since establishing its local operations in 2017, Arctech has expanded to include a service centre, an R&D facility, two local offices and a manufacturing base in the Middle East.

One of its key projects, Arctech's Jeddah Phase II manufacturing base is currently under construction and will officially enter operation in 2025.

Combined with its global supply chain, this expansion will enable Arctech to achieve a local delivery capacity of 15GW, it stated.

Up to now, Arctech has established a complete full life cycle service network in the Middle East market, including technical support, supply chain delivery, after-sales service, local operation and maintenance capabilities, and brand marketing strategies, it added.

