KUWAIT -- Arab Energy Organization (AEO) released a new study about converting used cooking oil into renewable energy, highlighting its economic and environmental benefits, to overcome current challenges and pave the way for sustainable biofuel production.



AEO Secretary-General Jamal Al-Loughani told KUNA that the study reviews the sources of used cooking oil, its collection and transport to production centers, as well as refining and processing steps required to produce high-quality, impurity-free biofuel.



He noted that the amount of used cooking oil collected globally reached 14 billion liters in 2022, and is expected to exceed 30 billion liters by 2030.



The study also examined recent global developments in producing sustainable fuels such as biodiesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) derived from used cooking oil, which are already being implemented by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.



Al-Loughani pointed out that several Arab countries have shown interest in converting used cooking oil into sustainable aviation fuel, with such projects expected to expand, as nations seek to reduce carbon emissions, diversify income sources, and protect natural resources.

Al-Loughani underscored that investing in converting used cooking oil into biofuel not only maximizes resource efficiency but also serves as a strategic environmental solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance energy security, and support national economies through job creation.



He concluded by stressing the vital role of governments in regulating oil collection processes and setting quality standards for biofuel production.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).