Global auto major General Motors said it continues to drive forward its commitment to sustainability, by equipping its highest energy consuming facility, the Middle East Distribution Center (MEDC), with a solar-powered roof, in bid to cut carbon footprint by 35%.

As part of its renewable energy strategy, the organization is leveraging its MEDC rooftop to implement a total connected load of 461.45 kWp in renewable energy projects, which will result in the reduction of carbon emissions by 512 metric tons annually.

The rooftop solar projects at MEDC, announced in 2022, are now operational, marking a significant milestone in the company’s regional sustainability journey, said General Motors in a statement.

This initiative aligns with GM’s broader global goals, including achieving carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2040.

By advancing renewable energy solutions, GM is leading efforts to reduce thousands of metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, driving the shift toward cleaner energy practices in the automotive industry in the Middle East, it added.

Jack Uppal, President & Managing Director of General Motors Africa & Middle East, said: "For us, sustainability is at the core of all operations, powered by our vision for a cleaner and safer planet for generations to come."

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt.

"By leveraging solar energy, we are taking tangible steps toward our global goals of reducing operational energy intensity by 35% by 2035 and achieving 100% zero tailpipe emissions for new light-duty vehicles by 2035. These actions underscore our commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of our business and contributing to a circular economy through innovative solutions," he added.

Sajed Sbeih, Director of Customer Care & Aftersales at GM Africa & Middle East, said: "In conjunction with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza), we are supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and delivering on our decarbonization promise."

"Empowered by robust programs and strategic partnerships, at GM Middle East’s MEDC, we are also implementing a series of green initiatives," he stated.

"This includes being a landfill free facility, reusing 85% of current vehicles, 100% recycling of returned EV batteries at the end of their life and thousands of vehicle assemblies being remanufactured annually. Together, we are supporting the country’s visible shift toward sustainability," said Sbeih.

These milestones reflect GM Middle East’s unwavering dedication toward global sustainable development goals (SDGs), as the organization continues to advance its global vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, he added.

With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries.

