Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) today (October 1) invited expressions of interest from developer/developer consortiums for a new solar photovoltaic Independent Power Project (IPP) to be located in the Al Dhafra Region, in the Al Zarraf area in Abu Dhabi.

The Zarraf Solar PV project is a greenfield solar power project with a generation capacity of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) AC. The fifth utility-scale solar PV project from Ewec, it will be similar in scale and production capacity to Al Dhafra Solar PV, Al Ajban Solar PV, and Khazna Solar PV.

Once fully operational, the project will generate enough electricity for approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes per year and raising Ewec’s total solar power capacity to approximately 7GW (AC).

Announcing the bids, CEO Othman Al Ali said: "The Zarraf Solar PV project is a key component of Ewec’s world-leading deployment of solar power generation, as we strategically accelerate the UAE’s energy transition. We are proud to be leading the transformation of the energy ecosystem by commissioning and deploying new low-carbon technologies."

"We look forward to receiving expressions of interest for the development of the Zarraf Solar PV project, and welcome those willing to join us on our journey to decarbonise the energy sector. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at October 22," he stated.

The project scope for the winning bidder includes development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the solar PV plant and associated infrastructure, said Ewec in its statement.

The project will follow the independent power project programme of Abu Dhabi, where developers enter into a long-term power purchase agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer of electricity, it added.-

