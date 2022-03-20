

The Arab coalition to support the legitimate government in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed four explosive-laden drones fired by the terrorist Houthi militia towards economic and civilian facilities in southern region of Saudi Arabia.



The Houthi drones, launched from the Sanaa International Airport, targeted a water desalination station, a facility of Saudi Aramco, a gas station and a power plant, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late Saturday quoting the coalition.



The coalition added that the Houthi attacks left no human casualties, but caused some damage to civilian cars and houses.



It noted that the Houthi escalation shows the militia's rejection to the international efforts and initiative to reach a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis.

