Saudi-based AlMeer Saudi Technical Services has signed a major contract with oil giant Aramco for kingdom-wide electrical infrastructure projects.

Headquartered at Al Khobar, the AlMeer Saudi Technical Services is a leading provider of EPIC and maintenance services for refineries, oil production facilities, petrochemical and power plants.

The project is a long-term agreement (LTA) with Saudi Aramco for 5 + 2 years, covering the execution and complete delivery of power system projects across all Aramco locations throughout the kingdom.

This milestone agreement encompasses comprehensive electrical infrastructure works, along with associated civil activities - ensuring the turnkey delivery of critical power facilities.

AlMeer’s scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, pre-commissioning, and commissioning - ensuring full lifecycle execution, said the statement.

The contract spans all areas under the Power Operations Department (POD), including Dhahran, Riyadh, Jeddah, Yanbu, Abqaiq, Khursaniyah, and several other key locations across the kingdom, it added

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

