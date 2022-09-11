RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Eng. Ahmed Bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi met on Saturday with the Philippine Migrant Workers Minister Susan Ople at the ministry' headquarter in Riyadh.



During the meeting, Al-Rajhi and Ople reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, and the ways to enhance the various cooperation opportunities.



The two sides has also reviewed the common challenges between Saudi Arabia and Philippines, and the ways to deal with them to serve the interests of the two countries



It is noteworthy that Ople' visit marks the first of its kind to Kingdom since she has been appointed on June of this year.



Ople have previously visited Saudi Arabia to attend several technical meetings between the two countries.



Al-Rajhi said receiving the Philippine minister was within the framework of the MHRSD’s plans and efforts to build its comprehensive relations and strategic partnerships on the both levels, the domestic and international.



The move also comes in order to achieve its goals and targets under its supervision and its fields of work.



Deputy Minister of MHRSD for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abu Thunain too also held a meeting with the Philippine minister, during which the two sides reviewed labor market strategy and the policies of the relevant labor market.



Additionally, they also reviewed a number of programs and initiatives that would organize the labor sector, as well as the ministry’s efforts in the field of protecting workers rights.

