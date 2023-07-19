JEDDAH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) said that the number of Saudi employees who obtained the Ajeer permits for seasonal work in Hajj 2023 reached 7,162 men and women.



Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, MHRSD noted that the average wage for those with Ajeer permits amounted to about SR5,762.



MHRSD confirmed that no cases were detected regarding not being committed with the contract, or delays in the payment of financial dues. If there were any individual cases, then it is being handled through the official portals.



It is worth mentioning that Ajeer platform was launched by MHRSD 6 years back. It contributes in organizing temporarily work, facilitate reaching labor force, and raise the labor market's efficiency through benefiting from the workforce inside Saudi Arabia as an alternative to recruitment.



Ajeer platform also aims to enhance the flexibility of workforce solutions in the Saudi market, to cover the needs and increase the productivity and effectiveness of the workers in the market.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).