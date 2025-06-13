Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and AXA Egypt’s Chairman Hassan El Shabrawishi reviewed investment opportunities in Egypt's insurance sector, according to a statement.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen Egypt's position as a major hub for the insurance sector in Africa.

El-Khatib stressed the state’s interest in developing the insurance sector, given its vital role in stimulating the investment environment.

He highlighted the importance of integrating advanced digital solutions and effective governance into this promising sector, boosting the efficiency of services provided to citizens and investors alike.

On his part, El Shabrawishi indicated that AXA is mainly focusing on the Egyptian market, outlining the company's future expansion plans.