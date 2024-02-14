The World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 which concludes in Dubai today witnessed prominent participation from Latin American governments, underlining the region's growing influence in shaping global discussions.

Amongst the notable participants was Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who highlighted his government's proactive approach towards gender equality and climate change. In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he emphasised Cuba's “strong commitment to achieving women's equality.”

Prime Minister Cruz proudly shared that women in Cuba enjoy significant participation across the economic and social landscape. They constitute a majority in the workforce, university students, and even in Parliament, actively contributing to the nation's development. He further underscored their equal rights in terms of responsibilities and salaries, ensuring fair representation and opportunity.

The active involvement of Latin American nations at WGS 2024 underscores their growing commitment to global collaboration on critical issues. Prime Minister Cruz's focus on gender equality and climate change resonates with international concerns, showcasing Cuba's willingness to contribute to solutions on a global stage.

He also highlighted the 'Tarea Vida' project, which the Caribbean island is developing to identify the impacts of climate change and launch action plans to mitigate them.

Meanwhile, Peru's Minister of Labour and Employment Promotion, Daniel Maurate Romero, spoke at a WGS panel related to the human resources sector in the future of governments. This panel addressed topics such as productivity, digital skills and the governments of the future.

Romero underscored the importance of the panel, especially since Latin America, and particularly countries such as Peru, "find difficulties in achieving development because human capital is not sufficiently qualified".

In this sense, the Minister explained that "what has been heard at the forum is that the world will change, and all governments will have to use artificial intelligence”.

He noted that the educational sector in Peru is not prepared to provide human capital with the digital skills required by the labour market, making it difficult for companies to find qualified personnel in this field.

In response, the Peruvian Government is launching a scholarship programme with the Inter-American Development Bank to empower young people with digital skills.

Present also During the panel with Romero was Colombia's Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, Mauricio Lizcano, who signed a Memorandum of Understanding during his visit to the UAE to turn his country into an artificial intelligence hub for Latin America.

Colombia launched its National Digital Strategy 2023-2026 a few days ago to respond to the country's most significant challenges and "become a digital economy and society".

"By developing eight main axes, starting with connectivity, artificial intelligence, digital skills, and cybersecurity, we hope to become a Latin American digital hub," said the minister.

He elaborated that Colombia's digital transformation ambitions go beyond mere citizen convenience. “Our vision is to leverage technology to drive economic growth, bridge the digital gap, and foster greater social equity," he emphasised.

WGS 2024 also saw the attendance of other prominent Latin American officials, such as the Minister of Justice of Paraguay, Ángel Barchini; and the Director of the National Civil Service of the Government of Chile, Felipe Rivara.