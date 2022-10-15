DUBAI - The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim to enhance business-to-government data collaboration, with the aim of bringing together data from various sources to unlock combined insights to create new products, services, experiences, and outcomes, with the vision of advancing the social and economic aspirations of Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Haifa Ali Alhamdani, Acting Executive Director of Strategy and Planning Sector from SCAD, and Joe Abi Akl, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Majid Al Futtaim, on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The collaboration between the two entities will pave the way for comprehensive data sharing for the public good. It will also help SCAD study consumer consumption behaviours and spending patterns in Abu Dhabi. The shared data will also be a vital input of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), produced by SCAD, to provide monthly estimates on the rate of change in the consumer price basket.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director-General of SCAD, said, "SCAD is building strategic partnerships and exploring opportunities of constructive cooperation with leading private sector institutions to establish an advanced data network and provide insights and analysis that support the decision-making in Abu Dhabi".

“SCAD's agreement with Majid Al Futtaim is a step towards the effective involvement of private sector partners in the statistical ecosystem through new and modern sources of data that will contribute to achieving the sustainable economic development of Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Joe Abi Akl stated, "Majid Al Futtaim is committed to leveraging its creative data use and its solutions in advanced analytics to enable economic growth, enhance decision-making, and deliver pioneering experiences that are aimed at improving the lives and well-being of its communities. Collaborating with public entities like SCAD enables Majid Al Futtaim to put its vast insights to use for the greater good through this new data-sharing initiative. Together, we aspire to support the UAE's data and analytics capabilities by forming partnerships with various organisations across the country that deliver the greatest impact for the nation and its people".

This agreement, which highlights cooperation between the government and private sector organisations, will benefit the society in Abu Dhabi and help SCAD further improve its statistical methodologies, in line with Abu Dhabi's vision.