The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a record summer performance for the period of May to August 2025.

This growth was driven by an expanded and proactive approach to in-market promotions and an exciting events calendar, part of the emirate’s strategic vision to become a preferred year-round global destination.

This summer, Abu Dhabi welcomed 2.04 million hotel guests, a notable increase compared to previous years.

The uplift was propelled by a 10% year-on-year growth in international visitors, aided by DCT Abu Dhabi’s emphasis on cultural experiences and events, alongside the amplification of the emirate’s wide range of leisure, MICE and culinary offerings, designed to appeal to a global audience.

Targeted activations are contributing toward an increasingly vibrant summer season across the emirate.

Cultural and entertainment sites alone welcomed 1.4 million visitors, supported by a back-to-back calendar featuring 48 entertainment events, from renowned stand-up comedians to live concerts and family shows, as well as 2,044 MICE events, which attract a growing number of attendees year-on-year.

The number of international hotel guests in Abu Dhabi grew by 10% year-on-year, resulting in the emirate’s hospitality sector achieving a 78% occupancy rate for summer 2025.

In addition, total hotel revenues increased by 17% compared to the same period in 2024, while Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) also saw strong growth, up 17% as well.

Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our record summer performance is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s commitment to becoming a leading global destination offering an unparalleled range of year-round experiences. The growth in international visitors and revenue underscores the success of our strategic initiatives as well as the collaborative efforts with partners across our tourism ecosystem. In line with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, we are welcoming more visitors and creating unforgettable experiences that firmly position Abu Dhabi as a vibrant destination for culture, entertainment and hospitality.”

