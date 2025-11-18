The UAE–Türkiye session of the international roadshow for the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) here showcased over $55 billion worth of major Abu Dhabi projects, highlighting the emirate’s commitment to developing an integrated, sustainable and future-ready urban infrastructure.

The session also emphasised extensive partnership opportunities for Turkish companies, particularly in modular construction, transport, and complex engineering developments.

During the session, Mohammed Yousef Al Hosani, Executive Director at the Centre, stated that Abu Dhabi is among the region’s most forward-looking cities, focusing not only on delivering assets but on building sustainable, efficient communities that support long-term prosperity.

The Centre currently oversees over 600 capital projects, with infrastructure designed to enhance quality of life, diversify the economy and strengthen environmental resilience.

He highlighted the essential role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) and revealed that Abu Dhabi plans to use modular construction for 40,000 housing units over five years, creating opportunities for Turkish expertise.

Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Acting Executive Director at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said Abu Dhabi aims to become “the world’s most liveable city”, already ranking fifth globally in the IMD Smart Cities Index. The UAE also ranks first worldwide in the use of AI applications.

"With more than 190 nationalities living in the country, demand for advanced urban services continues to grow; Abu Dhabi’s liveability score has increased from 63% in 2023 to 81% last year," Al Mazrouei said, highlighting that over 40 years of UAE–Türkiye cooperation in construction see Turkish firms now having substantial opportunities in roads, bridges, tunnels, integrated transport systems, autonomous mobility, rail and metro projects.

Sara Issa Al Hosani from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office said the emirate is building an export-driven industrial economy supported by advanced manufacturing, logistics and global trade links.

"Abu Dhabi aims for the industrial sector to contribute AED172 billion by 2031, supported by incentives such as 100% foreign ownership, discounted land leases and reduced energy costs," she stated.

Al Hosani added that the UAE is negotiating 27 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, giving businesses in Abu Dhabi preferential access to 2.5 billion consumers.

Last year, she stated, AED48 billion was directed to apprved suppliers under the national In-Country Value (ICV) programme, strengthening local supply chains and creating wide opportunities for international companies to participate in government tenders.

