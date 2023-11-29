H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and its humanitarian and security repercussions.

During the phone call, the two ministers underscored the importance of delivering relief and medical aid to Gaza in a secure and sustainable manner. They also deliberated on the current situation in light of the recent truce.

The foreign ministers discussed climate action and global efforts within the framework of the UAE hosting the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which begins tomorrow in Expo City Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the top priority of protecting civilians and the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at ending extremism, tension and violence in the region.