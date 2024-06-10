H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which began today in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The Russian Federation, the chair of the BRICS group for the year 2024, presided over the meeting.

The participation in this meeting stems from the UAE's belief that coordinated global efforts and multilateral cooperation have become more crucial than ever to overcome current challenges and achieve a more prosperous future for all.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed extended his appreciation to the Russian Federation for their successful organisation and gracious hospitality, valuing the significant efforts made by the Russian chairship since the beginning of the year to advance the contributions of BRICS and achieve its strategic goals and aspirations.

“It is also a great privilege to represent the UAE, for the first time in BRICS. I hope that the UAE's membership will mark an important milestone in the group's journey and serve as an additional incentive to further solidify bilateral relations among member states,” he said.

His Highness said that the UAE's participation in the BRICS group reflects its strategy that is based on building bridges of economic cooperation and rising above differences and challenges of all kinds. The UAE has always been able to turn crises and challenges into opportunities through an open approach to economic partnerships, foreign trade, and investment.

“Today, we work hand in hand with our partners in BRICS to achieve prosperity and enhance our joint contribution to addressing unprecedented global challenges in various fields,” he added.

Sheikh Abdullah stated that the UAE’s Foreign Policy is premised on the unequivocal commitment to international law and core principles, such as respecting state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, promoting dialogue, and resolving crises through political and diplomatic means.

“Based on these very principles, the UAE reiterates its call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, alongside the rapid and unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, as well as the release of all hostages and detainees,” he said. “We are also supportive of responsible collective efforts to pursue needed reforms at the international level and to enhance the representation of developing and less developed countries in multilateral institutions.”

His Highness said, “We are confident that expediting collective action towards these objectives is a basic requirement for mobilising the necessary support to face the most prominent global challenges, including climate change, delays in achieving sustainable development goals, and the rising levels of debt and poverty among less developed countries.”

“Today, we are presented with an important opportunity to enhance our economic integration within BRICS, and to develop strategic initiatives in various fields, most notably in tourism, energy, industry, transport, education, and blue economy.”

His Highness added, "We also have an opportunity to play a greater role in addressing the risks of climate change and to present a successful model of global multilateral climate action not only in achieving a just and balanced energy transition, but also in environmental initiatives and scientific innovations to protect our planet. The UAE's hosting of COP28 and its notable outcomes, including the "UAE Consensus," provide an exemplary model of cooperation and concerted efforts towards such seminal objectives.

“To that end, I would like to re-affirm the UAE's support and readiness to cooperate with BRICS member states and to work jointly to enhance the group’s role and contributions at all levels and across various fields," he concluded.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and the UAE's Sherpa to the BRICS group.

Also present were Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and Khamees Al Shemeli, Assistant UAE Sherpa.