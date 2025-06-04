ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has signed a contract to operate and manage ADNOC’s Das Hospital at Das Island. This agreement supports ADNOC’s commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness, improving healthcare accessibility, and promoting community wellbeing at Das Island.

The new Das Hospital is designed to serve as the primary healthcare and emergency response hub for Das Island residents. With its advanced infrastructure and comprehensive range of services, the facility will provide round-the-clock care for ADNOC’s workforce, residents, and emergency medical cases arising from nearby locations.

Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, SVP, Group Medical & Wellbeing, ADNOC, said, “Through this partnership with Burjeel Holdings, ADNOC’s state-of-the-art Das Hospital will provide access to top-tier healthcare and emergency services for our employees, reinforcing our Energy for Wellbeing strategy. Our people are our most important asset and ADNOC will continue to prioritise their wellbeing and foster a healthy working environment."

Burjeel Holdings will oversee all clinical and administrative functions of the hospital. The facility includes a broad range of outpatient specialties—such as general surgery, internal medicine, family medicine, occupational health, ENT, dental, ophthalmology, and cardiac and pulmonary unit. It also houses a fully equipped emergency department with a minor operating room, licensed pharmacies, and a dedicated blood bank.

Inpatient care is supported by 23 beds across male and female quarantine and critical care units, with the capability to manage both acute and chronic cases. The facility is further supported by advanced diagnostic imaging including X-ray, CT scan, and ultrasound, along with a dedicated physiotherapy and rehabilitation unit.