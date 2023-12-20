H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, bilateral relations and means to further develop them across various sectors.

The two ministers also reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to develop it across development, renewable energy and food security areas.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Winston Peters also discussed the overall situation at the regional and international levels and exchanged views on them.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and New Zealand and the mutual commitment to invest all available opportunities to enhance them and develop cooperation frameworks in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and supports their development goals.

For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand expressed his country's aspiration to strengthen cooperation relations with the UAE in all fields.

Peters congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the resounding success of COP28, commending its outstanding outcomes, including the historic "UAE Consensus" that constitutes a qualitative shift in the process of global climate action.