H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, which was held today in Abu Dhabi, the two top diplomats reviewed the prospects of enhancing cooperation across all fields, including economic, commercial, investment, and renewable energy.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen cooperation relations with the Kingdom of Denmark in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and supports their efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

They also discussed the current developments in the Middle East region, especially in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, and their security and humanitarian implications.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of mobilising regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire to allow the delivery of sufficient humanitarian and medical aid to civilians.

The UAE's top diplomat emphasised protecting civilian lives as the utmost priority, calling for unimpeded, urgent, safe, and intensive delivery of substantial humanitarian aid to relieve the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He also reiterated the need to end extremism, tension, and violence in the region and to enhance the efforts of the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.