RIYADH — A total of 9,546 Saudi men and women have been hired in five sectors during the first quarter of the year 2022, according to a recent report by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. This figure is less than the targeted number of jobs in these sectors.



The targeted jobs in the sectors of legal consultancy, driving schools, and customs clearance stood at 15,000 jobs while the actual jobs given in these three sectors accounted for 6964 during the three-month period.



According to the monitoring of the ministry’s report by Okaz/Saudi Gazette, the decision to localize the legal consultancy professions resulted in the employment of 3,523 Saudis during the first quarter of the current year, while the targeted employment in this sector during the period accounts for 5,000 Saudis. The number of Saudis hired in the driving school sector reached 2,764 instead of the targeted 8000 jobs whereas the customs clearance sector employed 677 Saudis in place of the targeted 2,000 jobs. The decision to localize engineering technical professions has contributed to the employment of 1,864 jobs, while the localization of the Al-Baha region contributed to the employment of 718 Saudi men and women.



The ministry revealed that a platform was launched to receive applications for licenses of workers in the sector of gold and jewelry. There would be a mechanism to follow up on the compliance of the regulations by the establishments and detect violations on their part.



The ministry stated that it has finalized a program aimed at regulating expatriate workers in accordance with their nationalities and their activities in the labor market by fixing the percentages of workers from each nationality in the labor market according to the size and type of the activity concerned.

