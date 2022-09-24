NEW YORK — Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that PIF is playing a major role in stimulating the Saudi economy.

“We have already established 56 companies and helped create approximately half a million jobs, and we want to create 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs,” Al-Rumayyan said while addressing the PRIORITY Summit in New York.



He discussed the role of companies and investors in supporting the most important priorities of individuals. He disclosed the difference between a crisis management approach and a crisis management approach that causes additional crises.



He noted that the Fund has an initiative dedicated to ensuring the achievement of the goals set in the Vision Realization Program.



Al-Rumayyan said: “We used various tools and completed the necessary benchmarking to identify our goals. Looking at PIF today, it's a sovereign wealth fund that's managing six different pools of investments — two international and four domestic.”

