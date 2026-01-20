Muscat: Based on the importance of the education sector as a cornerstone in human development and empowerment, the Omani government has given it significant attention, allocating approximately RO 2.109 billion in the 2026 State Budget to cover the expenses of the school and higher education sector.

According to the 2026 State Budget Guide, the 10th Five-Year Development Plan's development budget, in accordance with the matrix of development project priorities, achieved significant success over the past five years. The education sector received major attention as well, with the most prominent projects completed recently including the handover of 49 government schools across various governorates. Maintenance and renovation work was carried out, along with the addition of classrooms, lecture halls and laboratories to existing government schools. Furthermore, computer equipment was purchased, while older air conditioning units and school furniture were replaced. At the same time, construction is underway on 64 government schools in different governorates, with 22 schools scheduled for completion in 2026 and the remaining 42 schools to be completed this year.

In higher education, the most notable projects completed over the past five years include maintenance and renovation of classrooms and specialised laboratories at Sultan Qaboos University. Maintenance and the addition of classrooms and specialised laboratories have also been carried out at various branches of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences. Likewise, construction of the College of Law building at Sultan Qaboos University and the establishment of a branch of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Musandam Governorate are also set to commence.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik continues to support the education sector and one of the goals of the 2026 State Budget is focused on developing education, training and enhance scientific research and innovation. Sayyid Dr Munthir bin Hilal al Busaidy, Head of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit at the Ministry of Economy, praised the Oman Vision 2040, which raises the bar for research ambitions to 2% of GDP through national initiatives and programmes that have already led to an increase in the number of researchers, research centres and active scientific incubators.

The education sector in the Sultanate of Oman is a key driver of economic development by developing human capital and providing the skills required by the labour market. This is achieved through a focus on digital education, scientific research, developing future skills and updating curricula to meet the demands of the knowledge economy, thus supporting economic diversification and enhancing the Sultanate of Oman's competitiveness.

