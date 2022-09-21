RIYADH — The Family Affairs Council has stated that 33% of the Saudi youth are thinking of starting freelance work to achieve several goals, including financial independence.



The council said that one of the reasons that prompt Saudi youth to engage in freelance work is their desire to search for an additional source of income, as well as their desire to realize and see several ideas and aspirations they have, to be in front of them, and transform their imagination to reality.



Additionally, a lot of the Saudi youth has previous experience in commercial activities, which would help them when they start freelance work.



The Saudi youth are working in developing their digital and management skills in a serious way to start their commercial projects, the council stated.



It noted that they are also working hard to be among entrepreneurs, and to upgrade the business and facilities they own, or the ones that they manage with other companies.



The council said that these youth needs financial support, training and mentoring, in addition to the technical support to help them in e-commercial activities.



It has confirmed that there are more than 50 government programs specialized in supporting the youth financially, and they also provide them consultations, training and mentoring.



The council has also revealed programs that support the creation of pioneering ideas, most notably of which are: Kafalah; Riyadah; Freelance Financing program from the Social Development Bank; and Freelance Support Program from Hadaf of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.



Additionally, the Tourism Partners program Tourism Development Fund in partnership with Riyad Bank; SME's Support Center from Monshaat; and Reef program to support farmers of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture provide support to these youth.

