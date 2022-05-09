RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has started implementing Saudization of four key professions in the private sector establishments effective from May 8.



These include secretary, translator, storekeeper, and data entry operator in various regions of the Kingdom. Saudization of these sectors is expected to generate jobs for around 20,000 Saudi men and women.



This comes in implementation of a decision issued by the ministry in October 2021 to restrict jobs in these professions in the private sector establishments to Saudis.



The ministry has fixed minimum wage of SR5000 for the professions of translator and storekeeper.



This decision is part of the continued efforts of the ministry to create appropriate and stimulating work environment for male and female citizens as well as to expand their participation in the local employment market.



The ministry started implementing Saudization of jobs in the marketing and administrative support fields effective from April 1, 2022 and it is expected to create more than 12,000 jobs for Saudi men and women.



The minimum salary to calculate hiring one Saudi person under the Nitaqat Saudization program had been set at SR5,500 in these jobs.



Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi had issued a decision under which 30 percent of the marketing professions have to be Saudized by all private sector establishments that employed five or more workers in the marketing professions.



The marketing professions that cover under the new Saudization drive include the following: manager, marketing specialist, advertising and public relations manager, marketing sales expert, advertising designer, and commercial advertising photographer.

