In three weeks’ time, the Food and Hospitality Oman (FHO) 2022 Exhibition will open its doors at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat, Oman. The 15th edition of the exhibition will be inaugurated by Salem bin Mohammed al-Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

FHO is organised by CONNECT, under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Wealth, and Water Resources, and hosted by Oman Food Investment Holding Company, along with main sponsors, Nakheel Oman Development Company, Oman Flour Mills Co. SAOG, and Mazoon Dairy. With support from Muscat Municipality, Madayn, Foodics as Food & Technology Sponsor, National Hospitality Institute (NHI) as Hospitality Partner and other leading trade bodies, the event will bring together the entire food and hospitality industry under one roof.

The food and hospitality industry plays a significant role in Oman's GDP growth and development. According to the GCC Food Industry Survey, Oman is expected to witness the fastest growth in food consumption in the GCC region, with an annualised rate of 4.2 percent between 2020 and 2025. Aligned with the Oman Vision 2040 of boosting the food and hospitality sector, the event provides an ideal platform for industry leaders and professionals to connect in-person and discover new business opportunities.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth & Water Resources aims to strengthen the position of the Sultanate of Oman as the most competitive center in the region, and in contributing effectively to ensuring the promotion of food security regionally and globally according to international specifications and standards for food safety and food quality. Food and Hospitality Oman is held in line with government initiatives and Oman’s vision 2040.” commented an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth & Water Resources.

During three days of FHO, over 100 companies from 10+ countries will exhibit their latest products and solutions to 5,000+ F&B professionals from across Oman and the Middle East region. With over 500 brands on display, visitors will get an opportunity to compare and evaluate products prior to making the buying decision.

The platform offers vast opportunities to network and learn the about the latest technology and industry trends at the Food and Hospitality Oman Workshop. The free-to-attend, CPD-accredited workshop is themed "Together for safe food” featuring influential and informative sessions. Held alongside the 3-day exhibition, the FHO Workshop will cover live discussions on trends and opportunities in the business food logistics/supply chain, food packaging, food safety, food security, restaurant innovation, takeaway and delivery innovations.

In addition to the exhibition and workshop, visitors will also witness comprehensive live culinary competitions, watch Oman’s finest Barista and professional coffee makers compete in the Oman Barista Competition, and join world-class chefs live in the professional Chef’s competition.

