Muscat Municipality announced its plans to organize a food festival at Qurm Natural Park during the upcoming Muscat Festival (MF), which is expected to be held between December 23, 2024, and January 21, 2025.

The municipality has invited bids from management of tourist projects, catering, and event management service providers to organize the food festival.

Muscat Municipality said that the Muscat Festival will include exhibitions of products in the fields of comic books, games, films, and more. It will also host a group of celebrities from the worlds of cinema, literature, and filmmaking, featuring organized discussion sessions and training workshops.

There will be interactive gaming platforms, board games, and competitive rounds among participants in an entertainment setting.

The event may also showcase digital art exhibitions, live drawings, and educational lectures on comic book literature and various popular cultures.

Muscat Municipality has been floating several tenders as part of its plans to host the Muscat Festival in 2024.

Muscat Festival began in 1998 and was designed as a place to keep children entertained during the school holidays, but over the years it has evolved.

The Municipality has plans to organize drone shows and events in the Qurm Natural Park during the festival period, which includes presenting light shows of a modern and contemporary nature and using the latest relevant equipment.

