Muscat: The 8th Scientific Conference of the College of Law at Sultan Qaboos University began on Wednesday titled "Legal Challenges in the Digital Age," under the patronage of Shaikh Ghosn bin Hilal al Alawi, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority.

Dr Yaqoub bin Mohammed al Waili, Head of the Public Law Department and Chairman of the Organising Committee, emphasised in his speech that the conference represents a significant challenge for humanity. He stated that digital transformation has become an integral part of our daily lives and has deeply affected the legal framework governing societies. Legislation, being crucial in controlling various aspects of life, must adapt quickly and skillfully to these developments.

The conference aims to analyse Omani and comparative legal legislation in relation to the digital age and propose its development. It also aims to highlight key legal opportunities and challenges in the digital age, discussing legal solutions to keep pace with modern technological advancements. The conference also explains how digital transformation contributes to providing a scientific vision that serves the justice system.

The conference targets legislative bodies, judicial bodies, public prosecution, lawyers, law school professors, graduate students, researchers in the legal field, and relevant government agencies.

The committee recommended that the Sultanate of Oman should finalise its strategic policy on artificial intelligence applications by developing the legislative environment, organising a special law on artificial intelligence, addressing legal challenges posed by these applications, establishing ethical rules governing artificial intelligence, inventing penalties to deter and regulate smart entities, and issuing legal controls and conditions for owning tangible artificial intelligence entities.

The committee also recommended establishing an independent specialised body capable of reconciling personal data processing systems with protecting data privacy, supervising and monitoring data, imposing objective legal rules on digital privacy relationships and disputes, and having agreements with countries and companies providing internet services to review privacy policies and terms of use.

The committee stressed the need to include protection for public or private legal persons' data in the Omani Personal Data Protection Law, increase penalties for illegal processing of personal data, and make penalties optional for judges based on the severity of the crime and the danger it poses to society's privacy.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Balqees al Oraimi