Doha: Qatar-domiciled firms have continued to demonstrate excellent working conditions in the region. Among the top 200 winners this year, Great Places to Work Middle East has recognised 15 companies operating in Qatar.

The 2024 Best Workplaces in Asia list named the top 30 multinational, top 100 small and Medium, and top 70 large organisations. Some of the companies taking the spots from Qatar include Al Mana Restaurants & Food Co., Apparel Group, MAERSK, BDP International, Leminar, and Hilton.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: “In recent years, the number of companies in Qatar being recognized on the Best Workplaces in Asia list has been steadily increasing. This trend demonstrates the commitment of Qatari companies to creating a positive work environment for their employees.”

As per sources, the ranking is based on “confidential survey data,” with more than 2.7 million responses from employees representing the experiences of approximately 6.9 million workers across the region.

The list was given out based on individual feedback as workers reportedly expressed their experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership, eventuating the rankings based on feedback.

The organisations ranked on the list for this year have higher number of employees who stated their positive experience at the place of work.

Yousef further noted that “the recognition not only enhances the reputation of these companies on a global scale but also attracts top talent to the local market.”

“As more companies prioritise employee welfare and satisfaction, this positive impact contributes to the overall growth and competitiveness of the local market in Qatar,” he added.

Michael C Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work congratulated the top Asian firms by stating that these companies ascertain investing in people pave the way to better outcomes for business and better outcomes for the planet.

In a market survey that included over 7,000 anonymous employees, Great Place To Work discovered that less than half of employees (49 percent) say their companies equip them with several on-hand training experiences about the risk factors and benefits of adapting to AI tools at work and merely 46 percent expressed their employer invests on AI to provide constant training.

However, according to Great Places to Work, 89 percent of employees noted that their firms celebrate people who explore new strategic methods of implementing better working conditions in the region, which is 20 points higher than the 69 percent of employees who mention the same at typical workplaces in Qatar.

