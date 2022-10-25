JEDDAH — The total rents provided to residents of the developed neighborhoods in Jeddah amounted to SR481 million, since the beginning of the removal in October 2021, Makkah Region announced on Sunday.



The officials’ announcement of the region said that government services that have been provided free of charge to the developed neighborhoods in Jeddah since the beginning of the developing project.



About 97,000 services were provided to the residents, including food baskets, medicine, meals, furniture transporting, and milk for children.



In addition, 269 Saudi males and females were employed, and 21,768 families were housed, in addition to the allotment of 348 development housing units.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).