An event at the Expo 2020 Dubai showcased Europe's work for the transition to the circular economy and how it brings together stakeholders from across the spectrum.

The European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform, a joint initiative of the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee, hosted the Circular Europe Days event at the Expo on 17th and 18th January 2022, according to a press release.

Stepping into the global arena, the event showed Europe's willingness to foster international cooperation especially in a time of post-pandemic awareness and recovery.

It was also an opportunity to present the results of the thematic Leadership Groups' work and debate with the international, on-site and online audience.

The selected themes included Cities and Regions, Buildings and Infrastructure, Food waste and Bioeconomy, Circular Procurement and Economic Incentives, and Governance of Circular Hubs.

The event opened with a welcome speech by Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans and will close with a message from Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius.

In his welcome speech in a video message, Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans said, "We must find a way to prosper together. This is precisely what the European Green Deal is about. The transition to the circular economy is at the heart of the European Green Deal to reach climate neutrality by 2050." "Last year's Circularity Gap report showed that by doubling circularity we can shrink global greenhouse gas emissions by 39 percent, and cut virgin resource use by 28 percent in the next 10 years. To get there we need to profoundly change our production and consumption patterns and invest in the circular business models," Timmermans added.

Five national European pavilions are holding high-level events on the opportunities and barriers to understand successful European projects in the field of circular economy, including Ireland, The Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, and Finland, who have joined forces to create an international space for EU circular entrepreneurs.

An on-site and online matchmaking platform, provided by the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), facilitated collaboration and networking opportunities for European entrepreneurs, including with stakeholders in the Gulf region, said the press release.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.