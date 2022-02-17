ABU DHABI- Kosovo believes its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is boosting the chances of getting a United Nations membership, a long-cherished dream since the country’s independence in 2008, a top official told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

"We are very thankful for the warm hospitality and welcome Kosovo has received at the Expo 2020 Dubai and being treated equally with other 191 states in the world. When our flag is raised at Expo for six months, we see an opportunity for our country to be recognised by more world nations, which will help us become a member of the United Nations," said Rozeta Hajdari, Kosovan Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade.

The Western Balkan country, which was part of former Yugoslavia, has already been recognised by around 116 world nations.

"But we need recognition from more countries to get the UN membership. Many visitors [at Expo] still don’t know where Kosovo is because it's a new state," Hajdari added in an exclusive interview at the Kosovan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

According to the UN membership procedures, the UN Security Council has to recommend the admission without a veto by any of the five permanent members; it will then be presented to the General Assembly for consideration. A two-thirds majority vote is necessary in the 193-member Assembly for admission of a new state.

Kosovo’s first Expo to reach out to world. The minister who is on a three-day official visit to UAE with a business delegation that will meet with UAE officials and attend the Kosovan National Day celebrations at the Expo on Thursday.

It is the first time Kosovo got an opportunity to participate at the Expo thanks to the UAE funding the construction of its pavilion, said Hajdari who became a minister in March 2021 in the new Kosovan government, with her 20 years of leadership experience in public life.

"Since our independence in 2008, we have been working hard to get more recognitions. The UAE was among the first countries to recognise Kosovo and we are very grateful for that." She believes that an event such as Expo is instrumental in getting more recognitions from other countries, which would also help Kosovo’s efforts for a membership in the European Union (EU) as well.

Integration with EU Hajdari has been advocating for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Kosovo.

"Our country is very much committed to Euro-Atlantic integration agenda. We already have commitments to fulfil our obligations for this. But if we get the UN membership, we would have more global acceptance and opportunities," she said.

About Kosovo’s attempts to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) she said, "I think NATO will continue to expand and one day we would be part of it."

Before becoming a minister, Hajdari had worked with various international, regional and national organisations. She holds a Master of Science degree in Business and Economics from the University Vaxjo and is currently pursuing her doctoral program in management and Informatics at the Faculty of Economics, University of Pristina.

