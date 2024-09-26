Vietnam-Qatar ties are set for further growth with an exchange of high-ranking delegations expected over the coming months, Vietnamese ambassador Nguyen Huy Hiep said Wednesday.



"As the new ambassador, I prioritise strengthening bilateral relations in all sectors, from political and economic co-operation to labour, cultural, tourism, education, energy, investment, while unlocking co-operation potential in areas such as green energy, digital transformation, and the Halal industry, " he explained.



The envoy pointed out that Vietnam and Qatar also exchanged mutual support at international forums and organisations. The bilateral trade volume varies from around $400mn to $500mn from year to year. "However, there are still many potentials and areas of co-operation awaiting actions from both sides to be unlocked, to further benefit the people of the two countries," he explained.



The Vietnam ambassador stressed that cultural co-operation is a key area. In December 2020, the Ministry of Interior of Vietnam and the then Ministry of Culture and Sports in Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding on information exchange between state management agencies on youth. "This has laid a foundation to develop co-operative programmes throughout 2021-2025."



Every year, Qatar offers Vietnam four Arabic language scholarships at Qatar University. Katara, Bait Al Sulaiti, and the Qatar National Library, has regularly supported and created conditions to help the Vietnam embassy in Qatar organise exchange activities and to promote Vietnamese culture.



"To increase trade and investment between the two countries, the following initiatives are underway: Hosting economic and investment meetings, roundtables to introduce Vietnam’s policy on trade and investment, to connect Vietnamese companies and provinces with partners in Qatar; participating and engaging Vietnamese companies to Expo, Forums and Economic Events in Qatar such as AgriteQ, Project Qatar, and Qatar Hospitality among other initiatives and activities," the envoy added.

