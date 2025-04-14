Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani said that bilateral trade between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia reached QR4.13 billion in 2024, reflecting a growth of approximately 13.5 percent compared to QR3.64 billion in 2023.

This came during a speech delivered by His Excellency at the Qatari-Indonesian Business Meeting held on Sunday, in the presence of President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto.

The meeting was attended by Second Vice Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, along with several board members, the Indonesian delegation, and a number of Qatari businessmen.

HE QC Chairman highlighted that Indonesia is a key trade partner for Qatar, adding that there are numerous successful Qatari investments in Indonesia across various sectors such as communications, banking, and energy. He also pointed out that many Indonesian companies are investing in Qatar, operating in a range of sectors either through partnerships with Qatari partners or under full Indonesian ownership.

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said that Qatar and Indonesia share long-standing and close ties, along with a common vision for sustainable development and shared prosperity.

His Excellency underscored that Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a hub for investment, innovation, and global trade, offering a stable, business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, and ambitious development initiatives aligned with the National Vision 2030.

He highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Qatar Chamber and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, emphasizing the importance of activating it to further advance bilateral relations between the private sectors of both nations. He added that this will contribute to enhancing economic, investment, and trade cooperation, as well as promoting more frequent visits and meetings between business leaders from both countries.

Such engagements, he noted, will enable both sides to identify and seize joint investment opportunities and explore promising sectors in each nation. Moreover, both countries can take full advantage of the benefits, facilities, and incentives offered by their respective governments to support these efforts.

"QC is fully committed to facilitating trade, joint ventures, and direct investment between Qatari and Indonesian businesses. It encourages the private sectors in both countries to engage actively and build investments and partnerships that will benefit our economies and our peoples," he said.

For his part, Chairman of Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Anindya Novyan praised the Qatar Chamber's efforts for developing cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of both countries. He noted that Indonesia owns tremendous potential and natural and human resources, as well as a variety of investment opportunities in all sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, technology and food security.

In turn, Special Envoy to the President for Climate, Energy and Housing Hashim Djojohadikusumo said that Qatar is one of the most important investors in Indonesia, especially in sectors like banks and communication. He expressed welcome to all investments from all world countries, highlighting that Indonesia is a safe destination for investment. He invited Qatari investors to invest in his country.

The Peninsula Newspaper