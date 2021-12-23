UAE - The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), which aims at enhancing free zone integration in the emirate and providing comprehensive solutions to investors and free zones companies, received approval for its organisational structure on Thursday from Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The approval of DIEZ’s organisational structure is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our leading role in advancing Dubai’s sustainable economic development and realising its ambitious vision across sectors through innovation, technology and knowledge driven by DIEZ’s free zones.”

The structure features four main sectors that will support three free zones under the umbrella of DIEZ to ensure that investors have a seamless experience. It also paves the way for creating specialised units to bolster each free zone’s ability to provide innovative solutions and products, which in turn will enhance operational efficiency and financial growth based on a customer-centric approach.

“We are confident of the positive economic impact of integrating three premium free zones in Dubai under DIEZ. The new structure is driven by our core values of being integrated, disruptive, customer-centric, and expanding DIEZ’s global networks of opportunities to the free zones’ investors. This move will promote economic growth and diversification, as we prepare to unlock substantial economic and business opportunities over the next 50 years that will raise the competitiveness of the national economy and enhance sustainable development at local and regional levels,” Sheikh Ahmed added.

The organisational structure conforms to Law No. 16 of 2021, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s economy by integrating three different free zones. The structure will create new growth opportunities that will increase DIEZ’s contribution to Dubai’s gross domestic product (GDP) from the current five per cent. The authority caters to the needs of more than 5,000 companies, including leading corporations involved in over 20 vital economic sectors, and hosts over 30,000 employees from all over the world.

“We are keen to offer a distinctive business model and experience to current and new investors to empower and support them in fulfilling their goals and aspirations. In addition, we will promote integration under the new organisational structure and build on our experiences and expertise to achieve DIEZ’s strategic goals and raise its economic contribution. Each unique free zone offers exceptional investment opportunities, as well as integrated, value-added and inclusive services,” said Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ.

“DIEZ will ensure a smooth operational transition without impacting the current business experience. We will implement advanced and integrated processes to deliver a faster and more flexible system. These efforts reflect our commitment to implement a unique model that allows every free zone to operate independently and empowers them to enhance the customer journey,” Al Zarooni concluded.