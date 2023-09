LUSAKA - Zambia's government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024 versus 5.8% of GDP this year, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said in a budget speech on Friday.

Musokotwane said the Zambian economy was expected to grow 4.8% in 2024, in line with a forecast made in July.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)