Workforce Staffing is significantly expanding its operational footprint across Africa, reinforcing its presence in key locations such as Tanzania and Botswana.

This strategic move is in direct response to the heightened demand for skilled labour and comprehensive HR solutions, supporting the growing number of businesses investing in the region.

Recognising the opportunities presented by Africa's projected 4.0% GDP growth in sub-Saharan Africa by 2025 and the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Workforce Staffing is now ideally positioned to deliver critical workforce solutions into the continent.

Setting the foundation for growth with skills

The company is ready to serve as a strategic partner for businesses chasing expansion, delivering tangible results by addressing the complexities of establishing operations in new regions.

In-depth counsel can be provided on local legal requirements, cultural considerations, and logistical planning, to prevent costly mistakes.

Recruitment strategies are designed to target specific skill sets, and onboarding processes integrate new hires efficiently.

This dedication to aligning skills with job roles significantly reduces operational disruptions and enhances performance, which allows businesses to quickly establish a solid foundation, drive local economic growth, and achieve their expansion goals.

Bringing much-needed skills to the continent

“Our Chairman's vision is to empower and uplift people, which is the foundation of our Africa expansion,” says Jimmy Samuels, Africa Executive at Workforce Staffing.

“Starting in Mozambique in 2012, we recognised the critical need for skilled labour, particularly in the LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) sector. We’ve since expanded to Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania, and Namibia, with registered entities in Uganda and Rwanda, and plans for further expansion.”

Samuels highlights the success of their skills transfer model, citing a project in Botswana where skilled welders from the Philippines trained local artisans.

“We saw incredible results, with local welders quickly advancing to the same level of expertise,” Samuels explains. “This skills transfer model is proving to be a game-changer, significantly enhancing project efficiency and quality.”

Tailoring HR solutions for every market

Workforce Staffing's strategic expansion involves more than just placing workers; it is about providing comprehensive HR solutions tailored to each market.

“We visit the client’s site to understand their unique needs, speaking with production, HR, and logistics teams before implementing any solutions,” says Lucinda Alfonica, Commercial Manager.

“Our technology, which is often more advanced than what's available locally, allows us to streamline HR processes, freeing clients to focus on their core business.”

Alfonica emphasises the importance of local talent sourcing and training. “The demand is always to employ local talent,” she states.

“We bring in experts to provide skills transfer, using our training division to bridge the skills gap. This approach not only meets the immediate needs of businesses but also contributes to long-term skills-based economic development.”

Prioritising people and skills for Africa’s growth

Africa's diverse sectors offer robust growth opportunities. To succeed, businesses must understand local cultures, invest for the long term, and build genuine connections with local stakeholders.

As Samuels concludes, “Workforce Staffing is committed to growing with our clients and investing in the economies where we operate. By building strong relationships and providing tailored workforce solutions, we are helping businesses thrive and contributing to sustainable development across Africa.”

