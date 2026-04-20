KAMPALA - The value of Uganda's exports ​in ⁠February jumped 66.8% year-on-year, ‌helped by higher earnings from shipments of ​gold and coffee, the finance ​ministry said in a ​report.

During the month, the east African country ⁠shipped goods worth $1.4 billion, up from $839.3 million exported in the same month last year, a ​report ‌seen by ⁠Reuters ⁠on Monday showed.

Uganda, which is Africa's ​largest exporter ‌of coffee, has also ⁠emerged a major processor and exporter of bullion in recent years.

The surge in the value of gold export earnings "was largely due to higher global gold prices ‌supported by increased demand for gold as ⁠a safe-haven asset ​amid geopolitical uncertainties, as well as continued reserve diversification ​by central ‌banks," the report said.