Tunis - The contribution of foreign investment to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 is estimated at between 3% and 4%, Director General of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), Jalel Tebib, said in an interview conducted at the TAP news agency studio.

This trend comes within a context of economic recovery, marked by a growth rate of around 2.5% in 2025, compared to 1.4% recorded in 2024.

This contribution is significant, especially since foreign investment is also a key driver of job creation, the official noted. “Indeed, in 2025, foreign investment enabled the creation of more than 14,000 jobs, with high and in some sectors, very high, added value,” he said.

“Moreover, foreign investment is a major source of foreign currency, given that nearly 75% of foreign companies operating in Tunisia, whose number is close to 4,000, are fully export-oriented,” Tebib added.

Beyond its direct economic impact, foreign investment plays a role in technology transfer and skills development, acting as a catalyst for economic progress and intensive growth.

It is not limited to capital or equipment, but also offers national talent, particularly Tunisian engineers and technicians, the opportunity to evolve in an innovation-friendly environment, enabling them to develop their expertise and turn their ideas into reality in Tunisia, the same source indicated.

The Director General of FIPA also recalled that today, several foreign companies have established research and development centres in Tunisia, reflecting a high level of creativity, innovation and engineering taking place in the country.

As an example, a major American multinational company is expected to launch expansion projects in Tunisia, aiming to create nearly 500 jobs, around 200 of which will be for Tunisian engineers.

The reliance on Tunisian talent in fields related to innovation and research enhances Tunisia’s added value and reflects a qualitative shift in the nature of investments, increasingly geared toward productivity.

While Tunisia benefits from a strategic geographic position at the heart of the Mediterranean, giving it a competitive advantage in attracting investors, this alone remains insufficient, the official stressed.

To fully leverage this asset, it is essential to implement more effective investment policies and to further promote and support this geographic advantage.

To this end, Tunisia has undertaken several measures aimed at improving the investment climate. These include simplifying procedures for investors by removing several authorizations and replacing them with specifications, the ongoing revision of the investment law, and the digitalisation of the investor process, which will serve as a digital interface for investors.

In this context, a national investment portal will soon be launched. It will serve as a unified platform providing centralised access to all stages of the investment process, from the legal establishment of companies to application submission, as well as project support and monitoring, Tebib explained.

The state is also working to address shortcomings in infrastructure. In this regard, several projects are planned, notably a deep-water port project aimed at improving the country’s logistics and port capacities.

This project is essential to attract strategic investors, such as regional automotive manufacturers, who require infrastructure that enables fast and efficient vehicle exports.

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