The Sudanese civil aviation authority extended the closure of Sudan's airspace until 31 July, with the exception of humanitarian aid and evacuation flights with permission from authorities, Khartoum International Airport said on Monday, 10 July.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

